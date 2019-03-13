Xios Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Xios has a market cap of $102,655.00 and $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xios has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xios alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006647 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00166758 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014440 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00002440 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000314 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021359 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Xios Profile

Xios is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin . Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.