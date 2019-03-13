Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 244,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $275.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

