Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $2,177,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,766,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,233 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,321,000. AXA bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,078,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,670. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

