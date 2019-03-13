WSP Global (WSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.
WSP Global stock opened at C$70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$56.09 and a 1-year high of C$75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSP shares. CIBC raised shares of WSP Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.45.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.