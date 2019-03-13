Workday Inc (WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,727 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,054,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 6,048 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $996,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,020 shares of company stock valued at $166,399,318. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,833,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.32. 49,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,088. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

