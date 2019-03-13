Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

WTT opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 17,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 47,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,384.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,351 shares of company stock worth $164,490.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned about 1.61% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

