Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 288,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/weyerhaeuser-co-wy-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.