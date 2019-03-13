Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Weyco Group has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WEYS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242. The company has a market cap of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.45. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other news, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $263,254.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares in the company, valued at $901,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyco Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Weyco Group worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

