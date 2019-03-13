Westrock Co (WRK) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 233,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

