Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) Holdings Decreased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,201 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,556. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

