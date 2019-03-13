Westkam Gold (WKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)
WestKam Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for copper and tellurium deposits. It holds 100% interest in Bonaparte Gold Property covering an area of 2,216 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.
