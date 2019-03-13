Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

