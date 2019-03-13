Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of WAB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $317,827,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,767,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3,064,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

