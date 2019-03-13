Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Receives $50.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, M Partners lifted their target price on Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Western Gas Partners has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Gas Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,147,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 756,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 411,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,678,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.