West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 28,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

