Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Progressive (PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are lowering our 2019 EPS estimate to $5.05 from $5.12 to reflect the earnings miss and lower net investment income. We are maintaining 2020 EPS estimate of $5.30. We are also maintaining our $73 price target. In our view, PGR shares are trading down to reflect weaker underlying results.””

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 175,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,019 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,080.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,048 shares of company stock worth $7,201,719 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

