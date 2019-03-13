WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 967.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 114,226 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Shares of WCG opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.32 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

