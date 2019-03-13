Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/12/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/2/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/1/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/29/2019 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.55. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 14,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $680,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,905,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 600,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 318,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,086,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

