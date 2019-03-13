Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clinigen Group (CLIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clinigen Group (LON: CLIN) recently:
- 3/12/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,470 ($19.21).
- 2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/20/2019 – Clinigen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/1/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/15/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 918.50 ($12.00) on Wednesday. Clinigen Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.21%.
