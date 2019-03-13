Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clinigen Group (CLIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clinigen Group (LON: CLIN) recently:

3/12/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/20/2019 – Clinigen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/1/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/15/2019 – Clinigen Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 918.50 ($12.00) on Wednesday. Clinigen Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

