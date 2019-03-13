Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Insider Sells $336,000.00 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

