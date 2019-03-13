Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $3.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

