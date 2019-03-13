Walker & Dunlop (WD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 160,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $214.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 3,879 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $186,269.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,887 shares of company stock worth $7,184,353. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 198,567 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 167.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 159,363 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

