Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.13 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 33335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

In other news, insider Sean Kin Wai Lam purchased 15,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,050 ($5,292.04). Also, insider Lim Hua Min purchased 126,014 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £44,104.90 ($57,630.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 141,577 shares of company stock worth $4,830,128.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/walker-crips-group-wcw-hits-new-12-month-low-at-23-13.html.

About Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.