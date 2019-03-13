Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Receives $52.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAGE. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Get Wageworks alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at $11,403,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 254,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 756,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,489 shares during the last quarter.

WAGE stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Wageworks has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.