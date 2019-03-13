Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

VIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price objective on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,633,333 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 102,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,053. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.