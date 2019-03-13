Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,349. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0894 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

