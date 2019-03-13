Visio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Visio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Visio has a market cap of $22,780.00 and $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025534 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2,406.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004900 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00121786 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Visio Profile

Visio is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

