Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,060 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Vipshop worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,277,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,176,000 after buying an additional 1,326,883 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,167,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,368,000 after buying an additional 2,841,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 3,024,719 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Vipshop stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

