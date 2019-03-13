Village Farms International (VFF) Stock Price Up 13%

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.97 and last traded at C$18.20. Approximately 6,275,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 1,480,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.11.
VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Beacon Securities raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $767.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.07.
Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
