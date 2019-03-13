Viewray (VRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.
Viewray stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.25. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56.
Viewray Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.
