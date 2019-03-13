Viewray (VRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.25. Viewray has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Viewray by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.