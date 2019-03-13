Verisign (VRSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.32

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.32 and last traded at $181.96, with a volume of 12222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.
The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Verisign by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
About Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.