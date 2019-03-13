Verisign (VRSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.32

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.32 and last traded at $181.96, with a volume of 12222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Verisign by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

