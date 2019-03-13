Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Verisign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

