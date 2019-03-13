Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Chairman Sells $159,760.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VCYT stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 997,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,868. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $850.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after buying an additional 634,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. It uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. The company offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

