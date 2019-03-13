Vera Bradley (VRA) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.44 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.08–0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $283,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Wallstrom bought 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $74,720.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,532.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,889 shares of company stock worth $1,859,695. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

