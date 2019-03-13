Vera Bradley (VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of VRA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 2,345,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.72. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $283,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Wallstrom acquired 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $74,720.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,532.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,997,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 221,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 260,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 230,511 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

