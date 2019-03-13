VEON Ltd (VEON) Receives $2.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

VEON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. VTB Capital lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $10,972,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VEON by 3,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,067,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VEON by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%. VEON’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

