Vanguard Group Inc Invests $39,000 in CHF Solutions Inc (CHFS) Stock

Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.46% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in CHF Solutions by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 391,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:CHFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.59. CHF Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($8.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 340.78% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -18.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Erb bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

