Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Position in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of MTS Systems worth $99,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in MTS Systems by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MTS Systems by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MTS Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in MTS Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MTSC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $947.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/vanguard-group-inc-boosts-position-in-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.