Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $173,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,610,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.