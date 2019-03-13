Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.94.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/van-eck-associates-corp-raises-holdings-in-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.