Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

INVH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 34,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,887. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.97.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.07 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/van-eck-associates-corp-grows-position-in-invitation-homes-inc-invh.html.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.