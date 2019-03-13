Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,465 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (ELP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Separately, Santander cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/van-eck-associates-corp-acquires-1465-shares-of-companhia-paranaense-de-energia-adr-elp.html.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 5,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.