ValuEngine Upgrades Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to “Hold”

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,590.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,222,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $25,046,609.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $441,896.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 523,131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

