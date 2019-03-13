ValuEngine Lowers Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to Buy

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OXFD. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OXFD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 521,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,382. The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $457,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $431,450. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

