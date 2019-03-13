ValuEngine Lowers Care.com (CRCM) to Buy

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CRCM stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 776,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,852. Care.com has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Care.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Care.com news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,214,866.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $548,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,363. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Care.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Care.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Care.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,713,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

