USDCoin Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USC)

USDCoin (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, USDCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $777,937.00 worth of USDCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00025885 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.03622398 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDCoin Token Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. USDCoin’s total supply is 1,833,397 tokens. USDCoin’s official Twitter account is @usc_goopal . The official website for USDCoin is www.usc.us

Buying and Selling USDCoin

USDCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

