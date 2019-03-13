US Xpress Enterprises (USX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is one of 18 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare US Xpress Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.80 billion $24.90 million 5.42 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors $2.80 billion $158.11 million 14.29

US Xpress Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises. US Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises 1.38% 36.96% 5.87% US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 5.67% 18.73% 8.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Xpress Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 US Xpress Enterprises Competitors 235 1042 905 65 2.36

US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 129.97%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 18.08%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of US Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Xpress Enterprises peers beat US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

