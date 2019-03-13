Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) CFO Sells $672,054.10 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

