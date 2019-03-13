Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Receives $145.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

UHS stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $109.37 and a 1 year high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,937 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

