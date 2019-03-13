Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $154.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.78%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $909,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,294,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Universal Display Co. (OLED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/universal-display-co-oled-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-march-29th.html.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.